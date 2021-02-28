Trail RCMP report drone mischief and a hit and run

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Trail detachment

A Montrose man is suspected of using his drone to look into neighbourhood homes, and possibly film those inside. Photo: David Henrichs on Unsplash

Accusations of peeping into neighbourhood windows via drone, and surreptitiously filming those inside, has a Montrose man under investigation by the Trail RCMP.

This case stems from a call to the local detachment the evening of Feb. 21. That’s when Trail police took a report about a 44-year-old Montrose man who was flying his drone in a residential neighbourhood of the village.

Police say the suspect was allegedly using the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), or drone, to look into neighbouring residences and he was possibly filming activities of the occupants.

The RCMP is investigating the man for allegedly committing the criminal act of mischief under Section 140 of Canada’s criminal code and, with assistance of Transport Canada, offences under the Aeronautic Act.

According to Transport Canada, privacy laws may not mention drones by name but these laws do apply to pictures, videos or other information collected by a drone. Some violations of a person’s privacy may go beyond privacy laws and may be offences that result in charges. This includes using drones in a way that could be: voyeurism; mischief; creating a nuisance; violating provincial or municipal laws.

Drone users are responsible for knowing all the laws that may apply to their drone use.

This drone investigation is one of two cases reported in the latest brief from the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

The second incident includes a request to help police identify a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run.

Trail RCMP officers responded to a motor vehicle incident that occurred at the intersection of Leroi Avenue and Monita Street in Rossland, just after 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.

A Rossland woman, 50, was behind the wheel of a silver 2020 Mitsubishi when another vehicle struck her car in the intersection. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene by driving up Monita Street against the posted “Do Not Enter” traffic sign and was last seen turning left onto Dunn Crescent.

Trail RCMP is looking for assistance from the public in identifying the driver/vehicle that fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older, dark grey hatchback with an ‘N’ decal on the rear. The hatchback did not have the headlights turned on at the time of the collision, but police say there may be a “3” on its licence plate.

The hatchback will have notable damage to the front passenger side and possibly down the passenger side panels.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

