Trail RCMP report brazen daytime theft

The first 2021 media report from the Trail and Greater District RCMP contains details surrounding two brazen daytime thefts – one from a local business and the other from a private residence.

Smash and grab

– Jan. 1, a front line RCMP officer responded to a 8:15 a.m. report of the theft of a hover board stolen from the front window display of a business in the 900-block of Spokane Street in Trail. The display window was allegedly smashed before the hover board was taken. The hover board was valued around $500. Anyone with information or the whereabouts of the hover board is asked to call the detachment at 250.364.2566.

Stolen laptop

– Jan. 3, the Trail RCMP received a 8:25 a.m. report of theft, in which an Acer laptop computer was stolen from a home in the 1700-block of Columbia Avenue in Trail. At around 6:00 a.m. that morning, an unidentified suspect allegedly slid open an unlocked window to the residence and grabbed the laptop that was within arms reach. Anyone with information leading to the recovery of the laptop is asked to call the detachment. The Trail RCMP recommend that homeowners lock their windows and doors at all times of the day and night to prevent theft.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times