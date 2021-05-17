Trail RCMP issue BOLO for Solo

Solo was last spotted in Warfield, but has also been seen around the Tadanac area.

The Trail RCMP is helping a local animal rescue society spread word that a foster dog is on the loose.

Please be on the look out for this foster dog Solo in Trail area neighbourhoods.

“Solo” has been on the loose for several days and the foster parent is looking to have him returned.

Police ask locals to note that Solo may not respond to his name and he is very shy around people.

He may enter a vehicle if the car door is left open for him.

He is wearing a harness.

If you spot Solo, please contact Ida at 250.521.0403 or the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

