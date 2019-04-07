Trail RCMP investigating child pornography case

The detachment reminds the public to protect their wifi password

A search warrant was executed in Glenmerry on Friday. (Black Press file image)

An investigation into child pornography is underway in Trail after the RCMP executed a search warrant on Friday.

Police are not releasing many details other than the warrant was carried out in Glenmerry.

“On April 5, the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP and Trail Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 3000 block of Highway Drive, in Trail,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Sunday.

During the course of an investigation into the Possession of Child Pornography, contrary to Section 163.1 of the Criminal Code, officers questions two locals.

Wicentowich describes the pair asa 27 year-old female and a man, aged 65.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time,” he added.

“The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP remind the public to protect their wifi passwords, do not share their passwords with anyone outside their own trusted group, and do not have their passwords displayed openly.”