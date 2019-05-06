Trail RCMP identify victim of alleged murder

Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich released a few more details on the case late Monday

Police have identified Morag Sigsworth, 71, as the woman found dead in Montrose last week.

“On May 2, William Sigsworth, a 73-year-old Montrose resident, was charged with Second Degree Murder contrary to Section 235 of the Criminal Code of Canada in the alleged murder of his wife, 71-year-old Morag Sigsworth,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, from the Greater Trail RCMP, confirmed in a Monday news release.

Mr. Sigsworth made his first court appearance in Rossland Provincial Court earlier in the day. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on May 14.

Wicentowich reported Sigsworth’s second court date will be made in Grand Forks via video.

A Publication Ban under Section 517 of the Criminal Code of Canada is currently in place and prohibits the publishing of any details about the incident at this time.