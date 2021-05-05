Trail RCMP identify suspicious truck

The pickup was reported to be fitted with police-like lights on the grill

Trail police provided an April 6 media update on the case. Photo: Trail Times

The Trail RCMP concluded its investigation into the March 27 report from a passing motorist who spotted a white pickup (not a police vehicle) travelling westbound on Highway 3B, with what appeared to be flashing red and blue lights in the front grill of the truck.

Investigation by police included a review of surveillance footage captured on the highway. It revealed the vehicle in question was associated with a local private company responding to an emergency.

The RCMP encourage the public to continue being its eyes and ears and report any suspicious behaviour.

