Trail RCMP consider recommending charges after truck fire on Highway 3

Mounties say they motorist left the scene of a single-vehicle roll over early Saturday, July 24

No one was seriously hurt when this Ford F-150 rolled over and burned on Highway 3, between Grand Forks and Trail early Saturday, July 24. Photo: Trail RCMP

Mounties are considering charge recommendations against a motorist whose truck caught fire on Highway 3, near Trail early Saturday, July 24.

Trail RCMP said the motorist is a Castlegar man whose 2008 Ford F-150 was found burning on the highway near the Paulson Summit at around 1:30 a.m. The truck was seen driving at around 140 kilometres per hour moments before it landed on its passenger side door, Mounties said in a news release.

A reconstruction analyst said the truck “slammed into rocks” along the road, rolled over and then caught fire. Police have not ruled out alcohol or speed as contributing factors.

Speaking to police at his Castlegar home later Saturday morning, the motorist said he’d been driving alone from Christina Lake at the time of the roll-over. He then told police he left the scene before first-responders arrived, according to the news release.

Firefighters, Search and Rescue volunteers and BC Ambulance paramedics also attended Saturday morning’s scene.

