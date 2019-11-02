Trail RCMP advise of traffic fines, points

Detachment regularly receives inquiries about points associated with traffic violations

The Trail and Greater District Detachment regularly receives inquires from motorists about how many points are associated to various traffic violation offences and what the monetary fine is per point.

“ICBC will subtract three points per calendar year from a driver’s record,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advises.

“Point fines start occurring at four points, or $210, and above,” he said.

“ICBC may imposed a Driver Risk Premium for those drivers who have frequent and serious driving offences convictions resulting in higher insurance premiums.”

He lists a few notable fines from the Motor Vehicle Act and their associated points:

· Speed Against Municipal Sign: $138 to $196 – 3 points

· Using Electronic Device While Driving: $368 – 4 points

· Fail to Yield to Pedestrian: $167 – 2 points

Fore more information click here: ICBC fines and points for B.C. traffic offences

