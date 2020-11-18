Trail police report problem coyote

Wildlife is still active in the Trail area, including bears and coyotes

Recent calls to the police station about coyotes and bears roaming Trail neighbourhood has prompted a warning from the RCMP detachment.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich outlined two incidents in his latest media brief.

The first incident he’s reporting happened Saturday night in downtown Trail.

On Nov. 14 shortly after 8 p.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that a coyote had been aggressive toward a group of teenagers and chased them into a restaurant located in downtown Trail.

A RCMP officer conducted patrols but did not locate the coyote, and notified the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Other complaints about a coyote harassing people in this area had been made previously to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Trail RCMP request that the public report on any incidents or sightings of this problem coyote to the detachment at 250-364-2566 or the BC Conversation Officer Service at 1-877-952-RAPP.

The second example Wicentowich provided occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 15.

Trail RCMP received a complaint around 1 a.m. that a black bear was in the yard of a residence in the block of Third Avenue in Trail.

Police surmise that the animal was looking for food in garbage cans left outside.

A RCMP officer conducted patrols but did not locate the bear.

The Trail RCMP ask the public to continue securing garbage inside their homes, or in another secure indoor location.

RCMP do not recommend securing garbage inside vehicles as this has led to several cars being damaged by resourceful and determined bears.

Trail Daily Times