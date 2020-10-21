Trail police report Friday night mischief, theft and more

The weekly media report from the Greater Trail RCMP contains details on thefts from motor vehicles, Friday night mischief, and a break and enter into a local business.

Theft

• Oct. 16, at 10:49 a.m., the police station received a report of an overnight theft from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 900-block of Nelson Avenue. The RCMP report a camera and GPS device were stolen.

• Oct. 17, at 11:28 a.m., the police station received a report of an overnight theft from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 1200-block of Heather Place, in Glenmerry. A wallet containing an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

However, subsequent to the initial theft, police say an additional $186 was stolen from the victim’s bank account through the use of the tap feature on a bank card at local businesses. Both matters remain under investigation.

The Trail RCMP encourage residents to secure their motor vehicles and remove valuables as a measure to prevent thefts. Victims who leave their purses or wallets unattended in a vehicle may also experience further losses if the culprits use the tap feature of the stolen debit and credit cards.

Mischief

• Oct. 17, at 1:43 p.m., the police station received a report from a resident that sometime overnight her vehicle, parked in the 3300-block of Highway Drive in Glenmerry, had eggs thrown at it. No suspects have been identified.

• Oct. 17, at 3:08 p.m., the police station received a report that a “person-sized” Frankenstein Halloween decoration was stolen from the front of a building in the 1700-block of Columbia Avenue in East Trail.

Video surveillance revealed that the suspect, who had been wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt, walked away with this item.

As Halloween approaches, the Trail RCMP encourage the general public to report suspicious occurrences and criminal activities.

Break-in

• Oct. 18, at 1:49 p.m., the police station received a report of a commercial break, enter and theft that occurred overnight at a business in the 1000-block of Farwell Street in downtown Trail.

Two items worth a total of approximately $2,000 were reported stolen from the business.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advises that businesses can help prevent or deter break and enters by:

– Installing an alarm system with an audible alarm, and visible indicators of an alarm at their premises

– Installing a video surveillance system on site that covers the interior and exterior of the business

– Installing enhanced deadbolts or security bars on glass doors or windows, or even metal security shutters

– Installing additional lighting around the exterior and the perimeter of the property

