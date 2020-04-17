Trail police catch speeders, thief

Police remind drivers to heed direction from first responders at emergency scene

Police are reminding locals to be patient and heed direction from professionals at the scene of emergencies after a driver ran over a water hose while firefighters were putting out a wildfire in Montrose on Sunday.

On April 12, at 8:30 p.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP assisted Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue by investigating an incident in which a motorist drove over a fire hose while the crew was extinguishing the bush fire, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported.

The RCMP located the driver of the vehicle at a residence in Trail.

The driver admitted to driving over the hose and was issued a $81 fine for Drive Over Fire hose contrary to Section 199 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

“The RCMP remind the public to be patient when coming across such incidents and to obey all direction by scene officials,” Wicentowich emphasized.

In his weekly news brief, the sergeant also reported on a few traffic enforcement calls.

On April 10, at 7:13 p.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint about someone driving an unlicenced dirt bike at a high rate of speed on St. Paul Street, in Rossland.

The RCMP attended and located the driver who admitted to the incident.

Police provided a verbal warning to the driver who stated he would not repeat the behaviour.

The fine for driving on a street without insurance is $598.

The following day, between 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. the Trail detachment conducted handheld radar speed enforcement along Rossland Avenue, in Trail.

One driver received a $196 fine for travelling 91 km/h in the 50 km/h speed zone.

Several motorists were also stopped and given verbal warnings for speeding.

The RCMP utilized Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer to ensure both police and public protection from the COVID virus.

“The Trail RCMP encourage drivers and their passengers to travel with PPE and utilize it during traffic stops if they believe it necessary for their circumstance, like comprised immunity,” Wicentowich advised.

“If you are sick, or suspect you have COVID, please notify the police officer immediate so every precaution may be taken to prevent the spread during the interaction.”

Theft from vehicles:

– April 12 at 4:02 a.m. the Trail RCMP received a report that a male suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, bandana over his face, and a back pack had allegedly broken into a vehicle and stolen a small amount of money on Albert Drive, in Trail. Police attended the scene and arrested a 40-year-old male suspect from Nelson. The RCMP located the money, clothes, and some other items believed to have been allegedly stolen from other vehicles.

The man will make his first appearance on August 13 in the Rossland courthouse.

The RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicles and remove all items of value from the interior as the rash of theft from unlocked vehicles continues.

