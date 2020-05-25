Trail police catch speeders, deal with distraught man and animal calls

The RCMP media report for the third week of May contains details of Greater Trail police enforcement actions.

BC Motor Vehicle Act enforcement

– May 17, the Trail and Greater District RCMP stopped a 55-year-old male driver in his vehicle on Highway 3B near the mall at 10:50 a.m. Police say the man did not have a front plate on the vehicle and it was not insured. The driver was issued a $598 fine and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

– May 17, the Trail and Greater District RCMP stopped a 23-year-old-male driver at noon, for travelling 133 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Highway 3B near the Trail mall. He received a $368 ticket for excessive speed and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. The driver was responsible for towing costs, impound fees, and he received three driver penalty points.

Emotionally distraught man

– May 17, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report at 4 p.m. that an emotionally distraught man was threatening to jump from the Victoria Street Bridge. A witness had spotted him with one leg over the rail. RCMP attended, spoke with the distraught man and through use of de-escalation tactics, were able to apprehend him without incident. A knife, a razor blade, suspected illicit drugs and paraphernalia were located in his possession. He was transported to the hospital for a full medical assessment.

Animal calls

– May 18, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report at 4:22 p.m. that a bear was in the back yard of a Wilmes Lane property. The bear left by the time it was called into police and the matter was reported to the conservation service.

– May 18, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report at 10:30 a.m. that four dogs were locked inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Officers attended and found that the vehicle had its windows partially rolled down and the outside temperature was moderate. The dogs appeared to be in good condition. As the summer months approach, officers ask the public to be mindful about their animal’s well-being.

Wanted man captured

– On May 14, Troy Tremayne, 36, turned himself into the RCMP at 7:30 p.m. Tremayne was arrested and taken into police custody on Daniel Street. He was later released on several conditions and is slated for an appearance in the Rossland courthouse on June 11. A week earlier the Trail detachment asked the public for tips on Tremayne’s whereabouts as he was wanted on multiple warrants for allegations including failure to comply, assault, and theft under $5,000.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times