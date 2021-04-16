Trail player wins big jackpot in Rotary Community Online Bingo

June Hills of Trail won a big jackpot of $5,083 playing Bingo on Friday night with the @RotaryCommunityOnlineBingo on Facebook. Photo: Submitted

Cards for regular games go on sale every Sunday

June Hills of Trail won a peachy jackpot of $5,083 playing Bingo on Friday night online with the @RotaryCommunityOnlineBingo on Facebook.

Regular game Bingo cards are $10 each, go on sale every Sunday, and can be paid for by e-transfers.

The card is only good for the game day it is purchased.

Bingo is live-streamed every Friday starting at 5 p.m. Bingo games start at 5:30 p.m.

Visit golden-rotary.myshopify.com/ to purchase cards or go to your local Rotary Club’s Facebook page for more information.

All participating Rotary Clubs receive a monetary percentage of proceeds, which is based on how many cards are sold in their respective communities.

The three local Rotary clubs – Rossland, Trail and Waneta-Sunrise – are working together and will distribute funds raised to local nonprofits, youth organizations, and projects.

So when purchasing a card, select “Rossland-Trail-Waneta Rotary” to support your local clubs and the significant work they do in our communities.

Rossland News