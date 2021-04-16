Trail player wins big jackpot in Rotary Community Online Bingo

Cards for regular games go on sale every Sunday

  • Apr. 16, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

June Hills of Trail won a big jackpot of $5,083 playing Bingo on Friday night with the @RotaryCommunityOnlineBingo on Facebook. Photo: Submitted

June Hills of Trail won a peachy jackpot of $5,083 playing Bingo on Friday night online with the @RotaryCommunityOnlineBingo on Facebook.

Regular game Bingo cards are $10 each, go on sale every Sunday, and can be paid for by e-transfers.

The card is only good for the game day it is purchased.

Bingo is live-streamed every Friday starting at 5 p.m. Bingo games start at 5:30 p.m.

Visit golden-rotary.myshopify.com/ to purchase cards or go to your local Rotary Club’s Facebook page for more information.

All participating Rotary Clubs receive a monetary percentage of proceeds, which is based on how many cards are sold in their respective communities.

The three local Rotary clubs – Rossland, Trail and Waneta-Sunrise – are working together and will distribute funds raised to local nonprofits, youth organizations, and projects.

So when purchasing a card, select “Rossland-Trail-Waneta Rotary” to support your local clubs and the significant work they do in our communities.

Rossland News

Previous story
Inmate sentenced for aggravated assault in Maple Ridge dies in Abbotsford
Next story
Williams Lake Slumber Lodge zoning given third reading

Just Posted

Most Read