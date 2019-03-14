Trail mayor: Declining participation ends Market on the Esplanade

The Esplanade market in downtown Trail has been laid to rest after years of wacky weather, smoky August skies, and stiff competition from all the new markets cropping up each season.
“A motion was approved to discontinue the Market on the Esplanade after many years,” Mayor Lisa Pasin announced Monday. “Realizing there have been many factors that have contributed to the decline in market participation over the years, including market saturation,” she added.
“There are two other markets in Trail, including Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market on Saturdays and the Trail and District Arts Council’s night market associated with Music in the Park. And we are very hopeful that the city can assist in promoting these markets so they are successful.”
When Trail Market on the Esplanade began eight years ago, it ran every other Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the summer months, with special night markets on four Wednesdays.
Read more: Food, music and shopping at Trail’s night market
Read more: Music in the Park returns in Trail
newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter