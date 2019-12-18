Rossland courthouse. (Trail Times file photo)

Trail man serving time for theft

Jacob Fenn was sentenced to 80 days and 174 days, time will be run concurrently

A Trail man is serving time in jail after being convicted in two cases of theft.

Earlier this month in the Rossland courthouse, Jacob Fenn was sentenced to three months behind bars after being found guilty of two crimes.

Previous: Call to Trail cops yields arrest

Fenn’s first conviction dates back to the early morning of July 13, when the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint that a wallet had been stolen from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Binns Street, in West Trail.

A witness gave police the description of the suspect and the clothes he was wearing.

The RCMP attended the area and located 31-year old Jacob Fenn.

Greater Trail Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the stolen wallet was recovered and returned to the owner.

The second crime Fenn was convicted for dates to Oct. 10.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint that someone broke into the concession stand at the Trail Smoke Eaters Hockey Club in the Trail Memorial Arena.

The suspect was reported to have wiggled the concession window open and stole candy from the stand.

Sgt. Wicentowich says the RCMP obtained video footage of the crime, which showed Fenn breaking into the concession.

“On Dec. 5, Jacob Fenn was sentenced to 80 days in jail and 174 days in jail concurrently, after being convicted for the two crimes while in provincial court in Rossland,” Wicentowich advised the media on Dec. 16.

When sentences run concurrently, defendants serve all the sentences at the same time.

