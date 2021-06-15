Trail man faces weapons charge after police confiscate stun gun

A 31-year old Trail man is facing a weapons charge after being caught red handed with a stun gun.
Trail police were called to the 1400-block of Cedar Avenue at noon on Sunday to investigate the report of a man allegedly brandishing a weapon, a handheld stun gun device.
A front line RCMP officer conducted patrols and detained the suspect on Oak Street.
Police report the man handed over the stun gun to the officer, saying he had purchased it online.
The Trail RCMP will be recommending a criminal charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.
The Trail police advise that stun guns are a prohibited weapon under the criminal code of Canada and it is a serious criminal offence to possess one.