Trail loses bid for 2021 National Junior A Championship

The official word is in, and Trail did not make the cut when it comes to hosting a national junior hockey championship two years from now.

Previous: The bid is in

The city and Trail Smoke Eaters announced the disappointing news on Friday.

“The Trail 2021 National Junior A Championship (NJAC) Bid Committee, consisting of staff members from the Trail Smoke Eaters and the City of Trail, received official communication from Hockey Canada informing them that Trail will not proceed to the presentation stage of the bid process for the 2021 NJAC,” the release stated.

“While this is disappointing news, everyone should be proud of the work they put into compiling the bid,” said Craig Clare Director of Hockey & Business Operations for the Trail Smoke Eaters.

“Regardless of this outcome, working with the City of Trail was a great experience for our group, and we look forward to working together for future events.”

The Bid Committee dedicated many resources to compile a professional and thorough document to ensure Trail was presented in its true light, as a welcoming sports-enthusiastic community that is well suited and capable of delivering large scale sporting events, tournaments and special events.

The 136-page document addressed all of the requirements set out by Hockey Canada, including a community overview, host team highlights, a business plan, an operational plan, and 40 letters of support from local businesses, surrounding communities, politicians, and sports organizations.

“I personally would like to thank everyone for all of their hard work and dedication as far as how we were able to come together in a relatively short period of time to develop a first-class proposal,” said David Perehudoff, City of Trail Chief Administrative Officer.

“It is unfortunate this was not successful in moving forward, but we should be proud of what was advanced and for a city the size of Trail. Our city has first class facilities and amenities – perhaps another opportunity will come our way in the future.”

The committee will be scheduling a meeting with Hockey Canada to receive feedback on Trail’s bid document, and to get a better understanding of Hockey Canada’s decision.

Trail’s bid for the 2021 NJAC is available for viewing at: www.trail.ca/2021Bid

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter