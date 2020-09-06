Trail in Cumberland closed for bridge work

Replacement of bridge expected to last a few days

A portion of the trail will be closed for a few days. Image, Village of Cumberland

Trail users in Cumberland should take note.

A stretch of a local trail will be closed for a few days for work in the area.

The Village of Cumberland has notified users that starting on Wednesday, Sept. 9, the Village Park access trail to the Cumberland Forest trails south of the BMX Track – in other words, the access to the Eastern Block – will be closed temporarily closed.

The area should be closed to the public for up to three days in order for work to replace a bridge over Boundary Creek to take occur. However, the South Wellington Colliery Trail, Josh’s, Munday’s Child and Sunday’s Child will remain open.

The Village is asking everyone to obey signs posted on site.

Comox Valley Record