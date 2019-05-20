Trail house fire under investigation

A house fire in East Trail early Monday is under investigation by the Greater Trail RCMP and regional fire department.

A crew of 13 firefighters were called to a multi-plex residence on 4th Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., May 20.

“The first arriving engine with three firefighters were met with multiple fires in a four-plex,” reported Captain Greg Ferraby Monday afternoon.

“The duty crew was able to contain the fire until more crews arrived.”

Four members from Station 372 Warfield attended alongside nine firefighters from Station 374 Trail.

The incident is listed as under control by 3:15 a.m.