Trail hosting Clean Energy conference

The Clean Energy Association of BC (CEBC) is hosting its spring conference Powering Generations: Legacy to the Future in Trail, from June 4-6.

CEBC is BC’s clean energy industry association that represents 135 members. This immersive event showcases the technologies, solutions and job opportunities from the Province of BC’s CleanBC plan released in November 2018.

The association has support from the government and a keynote speech from the Leader of the Green Party, Dr. Andrew Weaver MLA.

Indigenous leader, former chief of ʔAq̓am, St. Mary’s Indian Band and former chief commissioner of the British Columbia Treaty Commission, Sophie Pierre, will be delivering a keynote speech on June 5.

The conference focuses on the opportunities with CleanBC as well as the Kootenays’ legacy of engineering excellence and how the plethora of clean energy projects impact clean tech innovation in the region.

Mary Austin of Austin Engineering will be co-chairing Powering Generations with Clean Energy BC’s Chair, Isabelle Deguise of BluEarth Renewables Inc.

“Our region has a proud history of sustainable energy, which started in 1897 with West Kootenay Power and Light when it was given approval to generate power at Bonnington Falls for the Rossland mines. This reliable energy has powered industry for generations and paved the way for innovative, sustainable infrastructure for our future,” said Austin.

“Clean Energy BC is excited to bring its spring conference to the Kootenays to showcase communities that have thrived for generations on renewable energy and paved the way for our transition to a clean economy.” – Isabelle Deguise, BluEarth Renewables Inc.

Powering Generations includes a workshop that is being co-hosted by West Kootenay EcoSociety’s executive director Montana Burgess on June 4. This full-day workshop is catered towards community leaders, local government, First Nations leaders and clean energy industry professionals who are interested in partnering to facilitate progress.

Order of Canada recipient and clean energy champion, Kekinusuqs Dr. Judith Sayers, a member of the Hupacasath First Nation, will be leading a session. The workshop dispels myths of renewable energy and explores the practical steps of how to achieve the transition to 100 per cent renewable energy.

“Five local governments in the West Kootenay region of BC have already said yes to 100 per cent renewable energy, a stronger economy, and healthier and safer communities. I’m excited to showcase our local leadership and help bring clean energy champions from other parts of BC together to encourage learning, sharing and innovation,” said Burgess.

Global renewable energy trends and clean technology development will impact the Province of B.C.’s road to achieving the vision of CleanBC. Powering Generations will illuminate the many plausible paths that are involved in the future of CleanBC, including how to improve labour readiness to take advantage of the exciting job opportunities and economic development.

Conference delegates will have the opportunity to visit the Midas 3D Fab Lab, a state-of-the-art 3D printing facility.

The final day of the conference will conclude with touring a wide range of the region’s clean energy projects including Nelson Hydro, Nelson Solar, Brilliant Dam and Waneta Dam.