Trail first responders work together to locate troubled woman

On August 9, 2021, at 4:32 p.m. Trail and Greater District RCMP, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR), and BC Ambulance were dispatched to locate a missing 42-year-old Slocan woman who may have fallen down a steep embankment located in the 1100-block of Sandpit Road, in Trail.

A homeowner and his guest had discovered the woman acting strangely while standing on the front porch of his residence.

When challenged, the woman walked away and down the nearby embankment.

Police, fire, and ambulance attended the area to locate the woman and check on her well-being.

An off-duty firefighter and his son were fishing on the Columbia River and spotted the woman on the riverbank.

This information was relayed to the first responders on the ground.

KBRFR dispatched their boat with an RCMP officer onboard and attended the woman’s last known location.

When the woman spotted the boat, she fled up the steep sandy bank with a Trail RCMP officer in pursuit.

The RCMP officer caught up with the woman who became immediately cooperative and walked back down to the boat.

The KBRFR and Trail RCMP officer transported the woman back to a nearby dock to an awaiting ambulance and to a local area hospital for a medical assessment.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP would like to acknowledge the cooperation and teamwork amongst the members of the public and agencies to bring this incident to a safe and successful conclusion.

