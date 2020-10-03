Trail firefighters called to two fires in four minutes

Kootenay Boundary firefighters were stretched across the valley on Wednesday afternoon after being called to two fires within minutes of each other.
The first was the call to a vehicle fire at Trail Walmart the afternoon of Sept. 30 at 1:45 p.m.
Captain Rick Morris reports a crew from Station 374 Trail was on site in eight minutes and quickly had the scene under control.
Within four minutes and while responding to the vehicle fire, a second call came in from a residence on Kootenay Avenue in Tadanac.
In that situation a lawnmower had caught fire.
Morris says the Tadanac fire was extinguished within minutes and one person was treated for a minor burn injury.
