Trail firefighters, all heart

Story here: Brother’s determination pushes Ryan Cunningham to cycle from B.C. to Arizona
Learn more: All Heart Foundation
Local 941 held a fundraiser for Craig Cunningham's All Heart Foundation
Story here: Brother’s determination pushes Ryan Cunningham to cycle from B.C. to Arizona
Learn more: All Heart Foundation
Political parties aren't dogs, and to be honest, we like our dogs a lot more.
Spences Bridge fire causes delays, Somewhere Else Cafe opens and more
Local MLA Rob Fleming says new supportive housing is a key part of winding up Saanich homeless camp
Voting will be on Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mayor Don McCormick will head to China in October to assist search
Community foundation plans to do VitalSigns every two years
Drivers carrying any type of water craft are required by law to stop in at Watercraft Inspection stations across the province to have their aquatic vessels checked for invasive species.