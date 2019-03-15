Trail committee motors along – recommendations could be made before summer

The committee responsible for making recommendations about mixed-use of the KVR trail through town boundaries is motoring along.

Councillor Tyler Willis, who sits on the committee but cannot vote, said at a recent council meeting that he is “really amazed’ at how much the committee has accomplished in a short time.

In a brief interview with The Spotlight, committee chairman and Ed Vermette said it’s possible the group will have its recommendations ready before summer.

“That’s what I would like to see personally, but I can’t commit to that.” The committee was struck in November 2018 and given up to a year to come back to council with its findings.

Under its terms of reference the committee must address route, user safety like speed limits, noise and dust control, maintenance, ground cover, funding and policing.

