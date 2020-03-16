Trail closing city-run facilities on Tuesday

All shutdowns go into effect indefinitely on March 17

In an ongoing effort to keep all members of the community healthy and safe, and to help reduce the possibility of COVID-19 transmission, the City of Trail will be closing the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre, the Trail Riverfront Centre, the Trail Memorial Centre, and the Willi Krause Fieldhouse until further notice.

All shutdowns go into effect on Tuesday, March 17.

At this time, City Hall will remain open to provide essential services to citizens, and the Trail Parks and Recreation administrative staff will remain available by phone at 250-364-0858, and by email at parksadmin@trail.ca.

“We understand these closures will cause inconveniences to many people and we thank you for your understanding and patience,” the city states.

“We also understand you may have many questions and concerns about scheduled programs, user fees and fitness passes. We can assure you that we are working diligently on all aspects of these facility closures, and we will have answers for you very soon.

“We will also provide an update on the status of Silver City Days in the coming days.”

The City of Trail says it continues to follow all recommendations advanced by the Federal Government, the Provincial Government, the Provincial Health Officer and Interior Health as part of protecting the health and safety of the community.

“The City of Trail encourages all residents to take necessary precautions and to consult with credible websites for ongoing updates.”

Anyone who is concerned that they may have been exposed to, or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, should contact their primary care provider or call 8-1-1.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has set up a COVID-19 telephone information line at: 1-833-784-4397.

If you think you may have come into contact with COVID-19 or are showing symptoms, CALL 8-1-1 FOR ADVICE.

Interior Health announced this weekend that it has a second presumptive case of COVID-19.

This came as the provincial health authority announced nine new cases of the novel coronavirus across B.C. on Saturday, bringing the total to 73.

