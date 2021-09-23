Trail clarifies where proof of vaccination is needed

Vaccine requirements for spectators at non-ticketed events is still being clarified.

The city’s Trisha Davison advises that Trail will adhere to all public health orders.

The City of Trail is clarifying the places users of municipal facilities will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

“The City of Trail will adhere to all public health orders for the health and safety of our staff and the community,” said Trisha Davison, director of Trail Parks and Recreation. “Staff are working with all third-party users and sports teams to ensure the vaccination requirement is upheld.”

For anyone wanting to access services at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre, pre-registration for the fitness centre and pools will continue until further notice.

Fitness Centre users and registrants in fitness programs will require verification of vaccination.

The Trail Memorial Centre will remain closed to the general public and will only be available to third-party users and their activities.

The Willi Krause Fieldhouse will be open to third-party users.

More so, a COVID-19 safety plan will be required for all third-party users and will need to include plans for vaccine verification and spectator management if the group wishes to have spectators.

Vaccine requirements for spectators at non-ticketed events is still being clarified.

Current health orders from the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) and Interior Health will continue to be enforced until they are rescinded. As a reminder, this includes the requirement for masks to be worn in all indoor public spaces, and restrictions on the maximum size and type of recreation programs that are permitted.

Proof of vaccination is required if you are:

An adult (22 and older) participating in a sport, fitness or physical activity;

An adult (22 and older) participating in an indoor recreation activity with more than 50 people;

Anyone 12 and older watching an indoor sporting event that is ticketed or more than 50 people will require full vaccination (2 doses);

Anyone 12 and older attending an indoor gathering of more than 50 people will require full vaccination (2 doses).

Proof of vaccination is not required if you are:

A child or youth (21 and under) participating in an indoor registered or general admission recreation activity or sport;

An adult (22 and older) coach, volunteer or parent/caregiver who is required for an indoor child or youth activity or sport;

Participating in an aquatics program or general swim;

Participating in public skating;

A person 11 years of age and under.

People 12 and older in B.C. are now required to present proof of vaccination to access some events, services and businesses by order of the PHO. As of Oct. 24, you must be fully vaccinated (seven days after your second dose). People who are 19 and older will also need to present proof of identity.

