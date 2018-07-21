The area adjacent to the Gyro Park Boat Launch is being prepared for construction of the Trail SK8 Park. Construction begins on Monday, July 23. (Image: City of Trail)

Trail boat launch closed

Trees are being felled in preparation for the skate park ground-breaking on Monday

  • Jul. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
The Gyro Park Boat Launch will be closed on Saturday, July 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in preparation of the Trail SK8 Park construction project.

A tree service contractor will be felling eight trees ( one dead cottonwood and seven black locust invasive species) along the boat launch road.

The city apologizes for the inconvenience and directs boaters to the free boat launch at Beaver Creek Park located on Highway 22A.

Although tree cleanup will occur on Sunday, July 22, the boat launch will be reopen to the public.

The City is committed to plant eight new trees in the community in replacement of the removed trees.

Please direct any questions to the City of Trail Public Works Department at 250-364-0840.

