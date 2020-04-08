Trail and park closure rundown: Agassiz-Harrison

Recreation Sites and Trails B.C. has closed a number of recreation sites to the public in an effort to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This includes the following parks in the Observer readership area:
Bear Creek: Small, forested site on the shore of Harrison Lake off East Harrison Forest Service Road.
Cascade Peninsula: Medium, forested site on the shore of Harrison Lake off East Harrison Forest Service Road.
Chehalis River: Site near the Chehalis River, accessed through Morris Valley Road.
Cogburn Beach: Waterfront site along Harrison Lake off East Harrison Forest Service Road.
Grace Lake: Small but popular site along Grace Lake, located off Sts’Ailes Forest Service Road, formerly Harrison West Forest Service Road.
Sloquet Hot Springs: Remote campsite near Sloquet Creek off Sts’Ailes Forest Service Road.
Twenty Mile Bay: Large site on Harrison Lake, off Sts’Ailes Forest Service Road.
Weaver Lake Group Site/Weaver Lake: Located along Weaver Lake off Morris Valley Road.
Wolf Lake: Located at Wolf Lake just off Sts’Ailes Forest Service Road
Wood Lake: Large site located along Wood Lake two kilometeres off Sts’Ailes Forest Service Road
Denham Trail surrounding Weaver Lake in a 6.5-kilometre loop is still open at this time. The Campbell Lake Trail – a 9-kilometre hike in east Harrison – is also still open, located on Balsam Avenue.
