Trail and park closure rundown: Agassiz-Harrison

Several closures by province in area due to coronavirus

Recreation Sites and Trails B.C. has closed a number of recreation sites to the public in an effort to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This includes the following parks in the Observer readership area:

Bear Creek: Small, forested site on the shore of Harrison Lake off East Harrison Forest Service Road.

Cascade Peninsula: Medium, forested site on the shore of Harrison Lake off East Harrison Forest Service Road.

Chehalis River: Site near the Chehalis River, accessed through Morris Valley Road.

Cogburn Beach: Waterfront site along Harrison Lake off East Harrison Forest Service Road.

Grace Lake: Small but popular site along Grace Lake, located off Sts’Ailes Forest Service Road, formerly Harrison West Forest Service Road.

Sloquet Hot Springs: Remote campsite near Sloquet Creek off Sts’Ailes Forest Service Road.

Twenty Mile Bay: Large site on Harrison Lake, off Sts’Ailes Forest Service Road.

Weaver Lake Group Site/Weaver Lake: Located along Weaver Lake off Morris Valley Road.

Wolf Lake: Located at Wolf Lake just off Sts’Ailes Forest Service Road

Wood Lake: Large site located along Wood Lake two kilometeres off Sts’Ailes Forest Service Road

Denham Trail surrounding Weaver Lake in a 6.5-kilometre loop is still open at this time. The Campbell Lake Trail – a 9-kilometre hike in east Harrison – is also still open, located on Balsam Avenue.

adam.louis@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Agassiz Observer