Tragic end to search for missing Williams Lake man

The search for a missing man in Williams Lake has ended tragically.

Williams Lake RCMP said Tuesday morning, June 1, the man, first reported missing on Thursday, May 27 has been found deceased. Foul play is not suspected.

On May 27, family and friends of Oliver Rujanschi, 38, along with Williams Lake RCMP and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, said Rujanschi went missing around 2:30 p.m. that day on the golf course side of the Williams Lake River Valley, Tolko area, after leaving work in duress.

The BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation and said no further information will be available at this time.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in the search efforts,” said North District RCMP media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson. “Our condolences are with family and friends at this difficult time.”

Williams Lake Tribune