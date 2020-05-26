Trafficking investigation results in several firearms seized in Kelowna

Police seized both restricted and non-restricted firearms from a Kelowna residence

The Kelowna RCMP, alongside officers from the RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, seized several firearms from a Kelowna home on May 20.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on Laurel Road, related to an active criminal investigation into suspected firearms trafficking.

During the search, police seized restricted and non-restricted firearms from within the residence, said Cpl. Nick Brodeur of the national team.

The investigation continues, and the matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

Anyone with further information on this investigation, or any other suspected firearms traffickers, is asked to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Special Enforcement Team at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.

