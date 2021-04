Crash occurred between No. 3 Road and Whatcom Road

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:55 a.m.

A westbound crash on Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford is causing major delays for morning commuters.

The crash was first reported at around 7:45 a.m., and occurred between No. 3 Road and Whatcom Road in the left lane.

Heavy volume has already built up from the crash site.

Mission City Record