Left lane is blocked, traffic backed up to No. 3 Road

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:56 a.m., Oct. 29.

Morning commuters headed from Chilliwack through Abbotsford will be slowed by a vehicle crash on Highway 1.

The crash occurred just before 7:50 a.m. near the highway’s intersection with Cole Road in Abbotsford.

The left lane is blocked and traffic is now backed up to No. 3 Road and building.

Mission City Record