TRAFFIC: Westbound dump-truck crash on Highway 1

A westbound crash involving a dump truck on Highway 1 is slowing morning traffic in Langley.
The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m., west of 232nd Street. Vehicles are currently backed up to 264th Street.
Crash occurred around 6:45 a.m., west of 232nd Street in Langley
A westbound crash involving a dump truck on Highway 1 is slowing morning traffic in Langley.
The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m., west of 232nd Street. Vehicles are currently backed up to 264th Street.
'A lot of our concerns are still not being heard,': Houston mayor Shane Brienen
Thom laments the cancellation of CFL season, but is hopeful for the future of the league
Bylaw given first three readings this week
Erik reminisces about making wreaths with his mom with step-by-step instructions
Sonja learns a cool lesson while getting used to living in real winter again
Brenda muses about the perfect order of people's homes in Zoom culture
Marisca tries to find some laughter for relief from the second COVID wave