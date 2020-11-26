TRAFFIC: Westbound dump-truck crash on Highway 1

Crash occurred around 6:45 a.m., west of 232nd Street in Langley

Google Maps screenshot taken at 6:07 a.m.

A westbound crash involving a dump truck on Highway 1 is slowing morning traffic in Langley.

The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m., west of 232nd Street. Vehicles are currently backed up to 264th Street.

Abbotsford News