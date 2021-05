Incident was reported between 216th Street and Laity Street

A crash was reported by the Ministry of Transportation around 8:30 a.m. in the area between 216th Street and Laity Street. (Google)

A crash on Lougheed Highway westbound that was causing heavy traffic delays in Maple Ridge Thursday morning has been cleared.

The incident was reported by the Ministry of Transportation around 8:30 a.m. in the area between 216th Street and Laity Street.

By 9:30 a.m. crews were clearing the traffic cones. Expect congestion in the area as traffic clears.

CLEAR – expect congestion in the area. https://t.co/v7o8p0c1X9 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 27, 2021

