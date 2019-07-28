Traffic watch notes host of scofflaws at Errington intersection

109 out of 268 vehicles failed to stop

Oceanside Community Safety volunteers continue to keep an eye on Parksville Qualicum Beach motorists.

The group recently released numbers after its Traffic Watch group performed nine deployments during the month of June, contributing 47 hours of volunteer time.

The volunteers were out at various local locations, checking for drivers on their cellphones, failing to stop at stop signs and speeding.

Some of the results included:

A total of five cell watch deployments took place, observing more than 7,400 vehicles.

Six drivers were spotted talking on their phones, two apiece in the 3000 block of Highway 19A in Qualicum Beach and at a Highway 4A/railroad crossing location in Parksville. No drivers were spotted texting, while the Hwy 4A/railroad crossing locale had the most infractions in the ‘other’ cellphone category at 14.

In the intersection watch category, 268 vehicles were watched in one deployment at Errington Road and Grafton Avenue in Errington. A whopping 109 of the vehicles failed to stop.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach drivers spotted speeding, missing stop signs and talking on cellphones

In the speed watch category, 10 deployments watched more than 8,200 vehicles.

The most speeders were at the Highway 4A/railroad crossing (going north and south), with 614 of 2,886 vehicles travelling more than 10 km/h above the posted speed limit, with the highest recorded speed 93 km/h in the 50 km/h zone.

A total of 148 out of 1,353 vehicles (travelling east and west) were speeding in the 2300 block of Highway 4A in Coombs, with 92 km/h the highest recorded speed in the 50 km/h zone.

In the 1200 block of Leffler Road in Errington, a location requested by a neighbourhood resident, 48 of 360 vehicles were speeding, with the highest clocked at 67 km/h in the 40 km/h zone.

For a full look at the numbers, visit https://www.oceansidecsv.org/content/traffic-watch-report-june-2019

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter