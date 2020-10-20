Emergency crews on scene at a vehicle incident eastbound on Highway 1 at 264th Street in Langley on Oct. 20, 2020. (DriveBC)

TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Left lane is blocked

  • Oct. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An incident on the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound in Langley is causing delays Tuesday morning.

Crews are on scene at a vehicle incident on Highway 1 eastbound at 264th Street, according to the Ministry of Transporation who reported the incident just after 8:30 a.m.

The left lane is blocked; expect delays.

