Highway 1 at the 232nd Street Overpass, looking east on Jan 11, 2021 around 7:50 a.m. (Drive BC)

TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 in Langley cleared

Expect delays due to congestion

  • Jan. 11, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An earlier vehicle incident reported eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway at 232nd Street in Langley has been cleared.

The incident first reported by the Ministry of Transportation around 7 a.m. was blocking the left lane.

The scene was cleared about an hour later, but commuters should expect delays due to congestion.

