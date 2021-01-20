TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident causes backlog of traffic on Highway 1 in Langley

Drivers can expect congestion Wednesday morning while travelling through Langley westbound on the Trans Canada Highway.
A vehicle incident was reported around 11 a.m. west of 264th Street in Aldergrove that is blocking the right lane, according to the Ministry of Transportation.
Expect delays in the area.
#BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident WB west of 264th St in #LangleyBC has the left lane blocked, expect delays and congestion. #FraserValley
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 20, 2021
@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca