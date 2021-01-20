TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident causes backlog of traffic on Highway 1 in Langley

Left lane in the area is blocked

A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 in Langley in causing a backlog of traffic (Drive BC photo)

Drivers can expect congestion Wednesday morning while travelling through Langley westbound on the Trans Canada Highway.

A vehicle incident was reported around 11 a.m. west of 264th Street in Aldergrove that is blocking the right lane, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Expect delays in the area.

