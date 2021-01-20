TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident causes backlog of traffic on Highway 1 in Langley

The William Konkin Elementary (WKE) students were able to harvest and deliver their fresh greens to The Link food centre, as part of their Build Grow Share Kindness Project, under the leadership of Vice Principal Cordell Ware. The kids donated eight bunches of spinach, seven heads of butterhead lettuce, seven heads of green leaf lettuce, ten new hats with their kindness project logo embroidered on the front and five handmade wooden crates. "I am so incredibly proud of our students. They have engaged in both local and global acts of kindness. They are truly changing peoples' lives for the better through purposeful and practical acts of kindness. We here at WKE are so excited for the rest of the school year and our continued efforts to build, grow, and share kindness," said Ware in an email to Lakes District News. (Karen Ware photo/Lakes District News)