DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident at the end of the 232nd Street off ramp westbound on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Google Maps)

A vehicle incident is partially blocking the 232nd Street off ramp westbound Wednesday morning.

DriveBC reported the incident around 8 a.m.

“The off ramp is partially blocked, traffic can get by,” they reported online.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Drive with care.

Langley Advance Times