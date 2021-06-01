TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire blocking Highway 1 eastbound lanes in Langley

The left lane has re-opened to traffic, two others remain closed

A vehicle fire at 248th Street in Langley on Tuesday, June 1, 2020 is causing a significant delays eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway. (Drive BC)

A truck fire on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley is blocking eastbound lanes.

The incident was reported at 248th Street in Langley by the Ministry of Transporation around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The truck and trailer was fully involved with Township of Langley fire crews arrived on scene, said Dale Steeple, assistant fire chief.

“It appears to have started from the engine compartment,” he said. ” It went to second-alarm to get more water brought out as there are no hydrants on Highway 1.”

The driver was able to exit the vehicle, Steeple confirmed. There were no reported injuries.

Currently, two eastbound right lanes are blocked, while the left lane has re-opened, according to the ministry.

Steeple estimates the area should be “cleaned up shortly.”

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle fire EB at 248th St in #LangleyBC, two right lanes blocked, left lane reopened, emergency crews on scene, expect major delays and congestion. Please drive carefully. #SurreyBC #FraserValley pic.twitter.com/0sYikKq28A — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 1, 2021

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abbotsford News