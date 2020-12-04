TRAFFIC: Two-vehicle collision impacts southbound traffic on Pat Bay Highway

A two-vehicle collision on the Pat Bay Highway near Haliburton Road is impacting southbound traffic Friday afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted at Sayward Road.

Just after noon on Dec. 4, Saanich police issued a warning to drivers heading south on the Pat Bay Highway that emergency crews are on the roadway responding to a collision involving two vehicles and that traffic will be affected.

Traffic on Hwy 17 southbound at Sayward Rd is being diverted due to a motor vehicle incident. #Saanich #yyjtraffic https://t.co/dWRk0QK9Xh — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 4, 2020

Traffic safety officers are diverting drivers around the incident and advise that anyone planning to come through the area take another route.

Police have not said if any injuries were reported.

More to come.

