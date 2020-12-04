TRAFFIC: Two-vehicle collision impacts southbound traffic on Pat Bay Highway

Saanich police diverting traffic in area, emergency crews on scene

  • Dec. 4, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A two-vehicle collision on the Pat Bay Highway near Haliburton Road is impacting southbound traffic Friday afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted at Sayward Road.

Just after noon on Dec. 4, Saanich police issued a warning to drivers heading south on the Pat Bay Highway that emergency crews are on the roadway responding to a collision involving two vehicles and that traffic will be affected.

Traffic safety officers are diverting drivers around the incident and advise that anyone planning to come through the area take another route.

Police have not said if any injuries were reported.

More to come.

