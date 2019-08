No injuries have been reported.

Emergency vehicles were called out to a MVI on Horse Lake Road that occurred approximately around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20. Brendan Jure Photo.

UPDATE (1:11 p.m.): Traffic is now moving but has been reduced to a single lane.

Traffic is currently stopped on Horse Lake Road near the Skaday bridge as crews attend an MVI resulting a rollover.

Emergency vehicles are at the scene, including RCMP, BC Ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue.

No injuries have been reported – more information to follow.