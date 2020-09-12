Traffic stopped due to incident at intersection of Shuswap Street and Highway 1

Motorists are advised to avoid the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Shuswap Street due to a motor vehicle crash.
In what appeared to be a single vehicle crash on Saturday, Sept. 12 about 6:15 p.m., a pickup truck ran into a light standard near the Barley Station Brew Pub.
No official word on how many people or vehicles were involved.
At least three police vehicles and an ambulance were on scene.
More information to be provided as it becomes available.
