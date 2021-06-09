Traffic stop near Castlegar yields loaded firearms and significant quantities of drugs

Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine found in Bombi Summit traffic stop

A traffic stop near the Bombi Summit on Highway 3 has led to two arrests and the discovery of loaded firearms and a significant amount of illegal drugs.

According to the BC Highway Patrol, officers stopped a vehicle on June 3 and after speaking to the occupants had grounds to believe they were in possession of firearms.

A search of the the vehicle yielded a loaded .45 calibre Smith & Wesson pistol; a loaded Kodiak WK180-C rifle (similar to AR-15); ammunition for both firearms; illegally modified magazines for the rifle; significant quantities of drugs, believed to consist of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine consistent with trafficking; and a large amount of Canadian currency.

An Alberta man in his late thirties and a local woman in her twenties were arrested at the scene.

Both were taken before a Justice of the Peace and were released on conditions.

According to police the suspects are now facing potential criminal charges of possessing firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking. They are scheduled to appear in court in Nelson on June 22.

