Traffic stop leads to drugs, gun

On Saturday, May 19 at about 8:45 p.m., a member of the Comox Valley RCMP Municipal Traffic Section was making patrols for impaired drivers and stopped a vehicle on Colake Road in Courtenay.

The male driver was arrested for driving while prohibited. As a result of the arrest, a loaded handgun and suspected illicit drugs were seized.

“Thanks to the diligence and quick thinking police officer, another gun is off our streets” says Const. Monika Terragni. “A seemingly routine traffic stop can quickly evolve into a significant investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing.

The male was released on a promise to appear with an upcoming court date.