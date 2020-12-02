TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle causes ‘major delays’ on Highway 1 in Langley

A stalled vehicle eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley is causing delays Wednesday morning.
A vehicle is partially blocking the right lane just before the 264th Street exit eastbound on Highway 1, according to the transportation ministry, who first reported the incident just before 9:30 a.m.
“Please drive with care and expect major delays due to congestion,” they said.
#BCHwy1 – Stalled vehicle eastbound just before the 264th St Exit is partially blocking the right lane. Crews are on scene. Please drive with care and expect major delays due to congestion. #LangleyBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 2, 2020
@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.