Traffic is backing on the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound at 264th Street in Langley on Dec. 2, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle causes ‘major delays’ on Highway 1 in Langley

Crews are on scene

  • Dec. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A stalled vehicle eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley is causing delays Wednesday morning.

A vehicle is partially blocking the right lane just before the 264th Street exit eastbound on Highway 1, according to the transportation ministry, who first reported the incident just before 9:30 a.m.

“Please drive with care and expect major delays due to congestion,” they said.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times

Previous story
District of Mission seeks public input on transportation planning
Next story
Why do people in Houston have to pay more for gas?

Just Posted

Most Read