TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle causes ‘major delays’ on Highway 1 in Langley

Traffic is backing on the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound at 264th Street in Langley on Dec. 2, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

A stalled vehicle eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley is causing delays Wednesday morning.

A vehicle is partially blocking the right lane just before the 264th Street exit eastbound on Highway 1, according to the transportation ministry, who first reported the incident just before 9:30 a.m.

“Please drive with care and expect major delays due to congestion,” they said.

#BCHwy1 – Stalled vehicle eastbound just before the 264th St Exit is partially blocking the right lane. Crews are on scene. Please drive with care and expect major delays due to congestion. #LangleyBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 2, 2020

