Student drop-off and pickup issues in the narrow streets around Dunsmuir Middle School are a concern, says one neighbourhood resident. (Courtesy Mark Maciver)

Traffic solutions sought for drop-off area near Colwood middle school

Safety of students at Dunsmuir Middle School a priority: SD62 superintendent

A meeting is in the works to address safety concerns during drop-off and pick-up times for students at Dunsmuir Middle School.

Colwood resident Mark Maciver said he has witnessed doors being opened into bike riders and children being let out of vehicles on the traffic side, among other concerns. He has contacted the West Shore RCMP, City of Colwood bylaw and Sooke School District with his concerns.

Drivers stopping traffic flow to let students out at the crosswalk in front of the school, and crosswalks at Summerhill and Wellsmith crescents at Benhomer Drive, exacerbates the problem, Maciver noted.

“Cars speeding, u-turning, letting kids out into traffic and running crosswalks are issues,” he said.

He personally had a close call two years ago, almost striking two children with his truck because other vehicles blocked his vision.

Colwood Mayor Rob Martin said bylaw staff are co-ordinating a meeting with SD62 and the RCMP to explore ways to optimize safety.

To help increase safety in this area, the city plans to construct sidewalks and bike lanes along Painter Road, which runs along the school property, he noted.

“When more students can walk or cycle, it reduces vehicle traffic and increases safety significantly,” Martin said. Sidewalk design work is substantially complete and construction is scheduled for 2021.

Scott Stinson, SD62 superintendent of schools, has heard concerns about traffic from school parents.

“The school continues to [remind] parents to obey all posted signage, including speed limits, and to be respectful to the neighbourhood,” he said. “We know parents want what’s best and safest for students.

The district continues to collaborate with West Shore RCMP and the city, which have jurisdiction on issues taking place off school property, Stinson said.

“As always, we encourage parents and students to find alternate ways of getting to and from school, such as walking in groups or riding bikes. At the end of the day, the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority and we’ll continue to work with stakeholders to come up with solutions.”

West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar confirmed they have received only two complaints about the situation at Dunsmuir since 2018, including one from the school’s vice-principal in September of this year about traffic congestion during drop-off and pick-up times.

“We are not seeing ongoing complaints to the RCMP regarding this issue,” she said.

“Our municipal traffic unit has conducted traffic enforcement, particularly with an emphasis on educating drivers about where they can and cannot stop, and the unit does conduct patrols and enforcement in hot spots like this one throughout the year.”

Road safety responsibility is shared between drivers, the school board who can advise parents of proper pickup and drop-off locations, and the city who can ensure proper signage is posted, as well as police and bylaw, Saggar said.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Goldstream News Gazette

Previous story
Langley City greenlights redevelopment of West Country hotel site on 56 Avenue
Next story
As many as 19 Fraser Valley churches have defied a COVID-related ban on in-person worship

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Houston Link to Learning seeks COVID relief grant

    District has established fund for community groups

  • True spirit revealed with the season of giving

    When the restrictions and COVID-measures rolled out, I heard a lot of people from cities getting upset over cancelled parties and gatherings. And yes, there were these murmurs in smaller towns and villages as well, but what surprised me was just how many people were more upset over how someone else won't get Christmas, how folks in seniors' homes won't get to see their families, how kids won't get their toys under their trees or how families won't unite over the holidays.

  • Council approves boost to snow, ice clearing

    Budget to be upped by $56,000

  • Decker Lake Elementary’s lost Santa letters found!

    When we heard that Decker Lake Elementary School resident elf-on-the-shelf Sugarflake stole some Grade 3-4 student letters to santa from Ms. England's class, we immediately decided to keep an eye out on the mail. Sugarflake is a naughty elf but she did end up sending those letter to Lakes District News office. So here they are! (Margaret Jean Vossen photo/Lakes District News)

  • WKE kids enjoying the snow

    William Konkin Elementary school students have already started enjoying the snow over their playground and hill. Paige Adam, Jessica Chen, Lydia Bridge, Nicole Adam, Jayden Seminuk-Barnes, Kitai West were getting ready to slide down the snow slope while Rory Levick and Jade Abraham were seen jumping with joy over the snow. Hope Shumka, Jayden Seminuk-Barnes, Dre Abraham, Kitai West, Ellie Trottier, Phaedra Waddle, Airianna Bird and Starla Bird were all seen donning Christmas gear and enjoying in the knee-deep snow. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • Indian cuisine added to the Burns Lake palette

    Babbi opens Tandoori Grill replacing the Grapevine pub and liquor store

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Houston Today)