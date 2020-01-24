Traffic snarled on Trans-Canada and Pat Bay, backed up past Mayfair Mall

Rush hour got an early start on Friday afternoon with traffic delayed on Highway 1 due to a reported vehicle that went off the road between the McKenzie interchange and the Helmcken overpass.
Traffic backed up past Mayfair going Northbound TCH #yyjtraffic
— Calum (@Calum_C) January 24, 2020
Another incident on the Pat Bay Highway is causing massive delays for commuters.
One person on Twitter said traffic was backed up beyond Mayfair Mall on Douglas Street.
According to Google Traffic Maps the traffic is moving slow from Hillside Avenue to just before the Helmcken Road overpass, and then on the Pat Bay highway until just before Royal Oak Drive turnoff.
