Traffic snarled on Sooke Road near Colwood Corners due to reported crash

Traffic in the westbound lane is a slow go

  • Jan. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Traffic is backed up at Sooke Road between Colwood Corners and Kelly Road.

According to Google Traffic maps, the westbound lane is at a crawl due to a reported vehicle accident.

More to come …

