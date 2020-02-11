Black Press File Photo

Traffic slows along Highway 3 following vehicle incident near Headley

It's unclear when the incident will be cleared

A vehicle incident is causing traffic issues along Highway 3, Tuesday night.

Highway 3, about 5 kms east of Headley, is reduced to single alternating lanes.

DriveBC reported the incident about 11 p.m. (Feb.11). Updates on the situation will not be provided until Wednesday morning.

Travellers should expect delays.

The incident occurred between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road.

More to come.

